Josh Heupel wins in return to Oklahoma as No. 6 Tennessee tops the Sooners 25-15

By CLIFF BRUNT The Associated Press
Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) runs the ball against Oklahoma during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alonzo Adams]

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Tennessee coach Josh Heupel won in his return to Oklahoma — the same school he quarterbacked to a national championship in 2000 and fired him as offensive coordinator after the 2014 season — as Nico Iamaleava passed for 194 yards to help the sixth-ranked Volunteers defeat the Sooners 25-15 on Saturday night. Dylan Sampson ran for 92 yards and a touchdown and Dont’e Thornton Jr. had a 66-yard touchdown reception for the Volunteers. Tennessee held No. 15 Oklahoma to 222 yards in the Sooners’ first-ever Southeastern Conference game. Jovantae Barnes ran for a score and caught a touchdown pass for Oklahoma.

