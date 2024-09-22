Josh Heupel wins in return to Oklahoma as No. 6 Tennessee tops the Sooners 25-15

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Tennessee coach Josh Heupel won in his return to Oklahoma — the same school he quarterbacked to a national championship in 2000 and fired him as offensive coordinator after the 2014 season — as Nico Iamaleava passed for 194 yards to help the sixth-ranked Volunteers defeat the Sooners 25-15 on Saturday night. Dylan Sampson ran for 92 yards and a touchdown and Dont’e Thornton Jr. had a 66-yard touchdown reception for the Volunteers. Tennessee held No. 15 Oklahoma to 222 yards in the Sooners’ first-ever Southeastern Conference game. Jovantae Barnes ran for a score and caught a touchdown pass for Oklahoma.

