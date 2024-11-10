Josh Harris, Jasai Miles propel North Florida to 105-93 victory over Georgia Tech

ATLANTA (AP) — Josh Harris scored 22 points to lead six players in double figures, Jasai Miles posted a double-double, and North Florida cruised to a 105-93 victory over Georgia Tech. Harris made 8 of 10 shots from the floor and 5 of 6 at the free-throw line for the Ospreys (3-0). He added seven rebounds. Miles finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds before fouling out late in the game. Baye Ndongo led the Yellow Jackets (1-1) with 20 points and 10 rebounds.

