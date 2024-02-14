Josh Hader will close for Astros and Ryan Pressly will be in setup role, new manager Joe Espada says

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Newly signed Josh Hader will close for the Astros and incumbent Ryan Pressly will move into a setup role, new manager Joe Espada said as Houston started spring training workouts. Hader, a five-time All-Star, agreed Jan. 22 to a $95 million, five-year contract. The left-hander, who turns 30 on April 7, displaced Pressly, a 35-year-old right-hander who had 102 saves for the Astros in the last four seasons. Espada said he met with Hader and Pressly in his office to inform them of his decision.

