Josh Giddey embraces fresh start with Bulls after trade from Thunder

CHICAGO (AP) — Josh Giddey is looking forward to a fresh start in Chicago. The 6-foot-8 guard from Australia confirms he did not want to come off the bench for Oklahoma City and insists he appreciates Thunder general manager Sam Presti’s honesty leading up to the trade to the Bulls last week for Alex Caruso. Giddey says they “were open and honest with each other.” He says Presti “got me to a great spot.” Giddey is coming off a challenging season in which his numbers dropped and he lost his starting job in the playoffs. He goes from a team that went 57-25 to earn the top seed in the Western Conference and reached the conference semifinals to one that missed the playoffs for the second straight year.

