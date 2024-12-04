Josh Dix swishes a game-winning 3 just before the buzzer to give Iowa an 80-79 win over Northwestern

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Josh Dix swished a game-winning 3-pointer just before the buzzer to give Iowa an 80-79 victory over Northwestern on Tuesday night in a Big Ten Conference opener for both teams.

After Ty Berry went 1 of 2 at the free-throw line with 5.8 remaining to give Northwestern a 79-77 lead, Iowa got it past midcourt before calling a timeout with 0.8 seconds left. Brock Harding struggled to find an open teammate from the sideline before Dix came out well past the 3-point arc to swish a fade-away 3-pointer.

Dix’s teammates raced to surrounded him at the other end in front of the Northwestern bench, with fans coming onto the court in celebration.

Dix finished with 22 points and Payton Sandfort had 20 points, seven rebounds and four assists for Iowa (7-1). Owen Freeman added 16 points.

Brooks Barnhizer had 21 points and 10 rebounds for Northwestern (6-3). Berry added 20 points and Nick Martinelli scored 19.

Iowa opened the game on a 13-3 run and led until the 11:32 mark of the second half when Luke Hunger capped a 15-1 run to give Northwestern a 55-54 lead. The Hawkeyes led by as many as 17 points in the first half.

Northwestern rallied in the second half to take a 74-68 lead with 2:15 left.

Barnhizer worked down the clock before getting fouled on a drive with 21.7 seconds left. He made two free throws to give Northwestern a 78-75 lead. Harding made a layup at the other end while being fouled but he missed a free throw that would have tied it.

Iowa plays at Michigan on Saturday. Northwestern hosts No. 19 Illinois on Friday.

