Josh Dix scores 23 to lead 5 Iowa players in double figures, Hawkeyes beat South Dakota

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Josh Dix made 5 of 6 from 3-point range and finished with 23 points on 8-of-10 shooting to lead five Iowa players scoring in double figures Tuesday night and helped the Hawkeyes beat South Dakota 96-77.

Seydou Traore and Payton Sandfort scored 12 points apiece for Iowa (3-0). Ladji Dembele and Drew Thelwell each added 11.

Dix hit from behind the arc to make it 3-2 with 19:20 left in the first half and the Hawkeyes led the rest of the way. They made 13 3-pointers and shot 54% (37 of 68) overall, including 22 of 35 (65%) from the field in the second half.

Kaleb Stewart led South Dakota (3-1) with 26 points on 11-of-19 shooting, 4 of 10 from behind the arc. Isaac Bruns scored 11.

Dix sandwiched a pair of 3-pointers around a jumper by Dembele before Sandfort added a 3 and Riley Mulvey threw down a dunk to cap a 13-0 run that gave Iowa a 59-41 lead with 15:26 to play and the Coyotes trailed by double figures the rest of the way.

