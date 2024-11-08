Josh Cohen, Saint Thomas help USC fend off Idaho State 75-69

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Josh Cohen had 19 points and Saint Thomas hit a late 3-pointer to help Southern California hold off Idaho State 75-69. Dylan Darling made both ends of a one-and-one following his layup to give Idaho State a 58-57 lead with 8:45 left to play. USC (2-0) moved back ahead by three, but Evan Otten hit 1 of 2 free throws and followed with a dunk to tie the game at 63 with 4:02 remaining. Clark Slajchert made 2 of 3 free throws and Cohen hit a jumper following a Bengals turnover to give the Trojans a 68-65 lead with 2:25 left. Idaho State (0-2) turned a missed 3-pointer by Slajchert into a fastbreak layup by Jake O’Neil to get within a point. Darling’s 3-pointer with 18 seconds left made it a two-possession game.

