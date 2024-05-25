Josh Caron has 3-homer day, Nebraska defeats Indiana twice to reach Big Ten championship game

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Josh Caron drove in four runs in the first game, Joshua Overbeek did the same in the second game and Nebraska defeated Indiana 4-2 and 10-4 to reach the championship game of the Big Ten Tournament. Caron hit two home runs and drove in all the runs and Will Walsh pitched a complete game as Nebraska stayed alive with the win in the first game. In the second game, Overbeek had two doubles and drove in four runs for the Cornhuskers. The second-seeded Cornhuskers will play No. 8 seed Penn State in a one-game championship on Sunday.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.