Josh Bynes retires after 12 NFL seasons; former LB won a Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Linebacker Josh Bynes is retiring. He played 12 seasons in the NFL and won a Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens. Bynes last played in the NFL when he made seven starts for the Ravens last season. He appeared in 138 regular-season games. Bynes started and finished his career with Baltimore and also played for Detroit, Arizona and Cincinnati. Bynes played for the Ravens from 2011-13 and was part of the Super Bowl-winning team in 2012. He made the final tackle of that game against San Francisco with Baltimore up by three.

