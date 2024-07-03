Josh Berry will race Wood Brothers No. 21 after closing of Stewart-Haas team

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR Cup Series rookie Josh Berry has signed to drive the Wood Brothers’ No. 21 car next season after the closing of his current Stewart-Haas Racing team. Wood Brothers Racing announced Berry’s hire on Wednesday. Berry stepped into the Stewart-Haas No. 4 after the retirement of Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick. Berry has four top 10 finishes this season, all coming in the past seven races. That run includes finishing third at Darlington in May and New Hampshire in June. Berry and the series will race in downtown Chicago this weekend.

