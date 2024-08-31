Josh Berry grateful to walk away from frightening Daytona crash, race a week later at Darlington

DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — Josh Berry thought his car and safety systems did their job in a frightening crash at Daytona last week where he walked away largely unharmed and came to race at Darlington. Berry’s No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford flipped on his roof and slid into an inside wall. Berry came away with two small bruises from the seatbelts and felt good enough to run in the Southern 500 on Sunday night.

