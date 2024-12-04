Josh Allen’s creativity and Jameis Winston risk taking produce statistical firsts

Josh Allen and Jameis Winston delivered signature performances in prime time. Allen used his athleticism, creativity and a statistical quirk to become the first quarterback ever credited with a passing, rushing and receiving touchdown in the same game in Buffalo’s win over San Francisco. Winston showed off his propensity for big plays and big blunders when he became the first player ever to throw for at least 400 yards, four touchdowns and two pick-6s in the same game in a loss for Cleveland at Denver.

