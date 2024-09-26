Josh Allen’s Buffalo Bills look to stay unbeaten when they visit Lamar Jackson’s Baltimore Ravens

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills look to improve to 4-0 when they visit Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night. The unbeaten Bills go in as 2 1/2-point road underdogs on BetMGM Sportsbook with the Ravens coming off their first win of the season last week at Dallas. Buffalo won the teams’ previous meeting 23-20 nearly two years ago at Baltimore. Allen has surged past Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes and others to become the favorite to be the NFL MVP this season.

