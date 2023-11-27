Josh Allen’s 4 TDs not enough for Bills, who blow multiple leads vs. Eagles and fall to .500

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Despite a sensational performance from Josh Allen, the Buffalo Bills blew leads of 17-7 at the half, 24-14 through three quarters and 34-31 in overtime in a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Allen threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more, but the Bills made just enough mistakes against the NFC’s best team. They have lost four of six to fall to 6-6 overall — 2 1/2 games behind first-place Miami in the AFC East. They trail several teams in the wild-card race. And their next two opponents are Kansas City and Dallas.

