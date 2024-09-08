Josh Allen throws 2 TD passes and runs for 2 others as Bills rally for 34-28 win over Cardinals

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen had three of his four touchdowns in the second half and the Buffalo Bills overcame a 14-point deficit to defeat the Arizona Cardinals 34-28 on Sunday.

Greg Rousseau had a career-best three sacks, including one that forced a fumble. The defense preserved the Bills’ win when Damar Hamlin and Ja’Marcus Ingram broke up Kyler Murray’s pass attempt to Greg Dortch near the goal line on fourth-and-7 from Buffalo’s 29 with 26 seconds remaining.

This was a thrilling back-and-forth affair between two non-conference rivals on a blustery day with temperatures in the low 60s and heavy winds gusting up to 30 mph (45kph) from the west off of nearby Lake Erie.

The outing featured the first kickoff return for a touchdown under the NFL’s new rules. DeeJay Dallas fielded the ball at his own 4, worked his way up the middle through a barrage of Bills before finding a lane up the left side with 8:31 remaining in cutting Buffalo’s lead to 31-28.

Dallas’ score came after the Bills appeared to put the game away when Allen scampered in from 6 yards and hurdled Budda Baker before being hit from the side and tumbling into the end zone.

Allen finished the game with his left, non-throwing hand, heavily wrapped, and managed to march the Bills 22 yards to set up Tyler Bass hitting a 39-yard field goal with 1:56 remaining. Allen finished 18 of 23 for 232 yards and completed 11-yard touchdown passes to Mack Hollins and Khalil Shakir. He also ran for 39 yards and scored on a 7-yard run to close the first half.

The Cardinals were unable to sustain the momentum from scoring two touchdowns and a field goal on their opening three possessions in building a 17-3 lead on James Conner’s 3-yard touchdown run with 2:40 left in the second quarter. Murray capped the Cards’ 13-play, 70-yard opening drive with a 5-yard touchdown pass to Michael Wilson. Matt Prater also made a 29-yard field goal.

It marked the first time since 2006 that Arizona scored points on each of its first three drives.

Celebrating 60

Before kickoff, several surviving members of Buffalo’s 1964 AFL championship team were recognized at midfield. The group included defensive backs Butch Byrd and Booker Edgerson, fullback Wray Carlton and linebacker/punter Paul Maguire. Also on hand was Mary Wilson, wife of the Bills’ late Hall of Fame owner and founder Ralph Wilson.

The Bills followed up their ’64 title by winning another the next year, with both coming against the then-San Diego Chargers.

Injuries

Cardinals: Starting RT Jonah Williams was ruled out after hurting his right knee on the second-to-last play of the first quarter.

Bills: DB Taron Johnson was ruled out after hurting his right forearm seven plays into Arizona’s first possession.

Up next

Cardinals: Host three straight home games beginning with the Los Angeles Rams next Sunday.

Bills: Face a short week and travel to play the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.