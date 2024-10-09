Josh Allen shouldering the blame for Buffalo’s offensive struggles following 2 losses

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox says it’s unfair for Josh Allen to shoulder the blame for the team’s offensive struggles following two straight losses. Knox says there’s plenty of blame to go around. An efficient offense that helped Buffalo put together a 3-0 start has suddenly veered into a rut. First-half and first-down production is down. And Allen is having trouble completing passes to a new-look group of receivers. Things don’t get easier, with Buffalo preparing to face the New York Jets on Monday night. The Jets have limited the Bills to 20 or fewer points three times in splitting the past four meetings.

