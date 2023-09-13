Josh Allen looks forward to putting turnover troubles behind him through action, not words

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills quarterback Josh Allen was short on promises in wanting to put behind the lingering frustrations of his four-turnover dud in Buffalo’s season-opening loss to the New York Jets. The only way Allen says he can prove he’s better is by showing it on the field in the Bills home opener against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. The sixth-year starter is coming off one of his worst performances. He threw three interceptions and lost a fumble in a 22-16 overtime loss in a game Buffalo squandered a 10-point halftime lead.

