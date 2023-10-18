Josh Allen dismisses criticism of coordinator Ken Dorsey for Bills’ slow-starting offense

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is becoming adept at rallying to the defense of his teammates and coaches. On Sunday, he lowered his sore throwing shoulder into the chest of Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke during a scuffle in Buffalo’s 14-9 win. Days later, Allen was scrambling to voice his support for coordinator Ken Dorsey, who is being criticized for Buffalo’s suddenly slow-starting offense. The quarterback says his shoulder is fine and called the criticism unfair after the offense sputtered in its past two outings. Allen says he trusts Dorsey to find solutions as Buffalo prepares to visit division rival New England on Sunday.

