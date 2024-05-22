Joseph Mershon drives in four runs and Ohio State upsets Nebraska 15-2 at Big Ten Tournament

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Joseph Mershon drove in four runs with a double and a home run, Ohio State erupted for 12 runs in the fourth and fifth innings, and the seventh-seeded Buckeyes surprised No. 2 seed Nebraska 15-2 in seven innings at the Big Ten Tournament. After Ohio State’s Landon Beidelschies allowed no hits through the first three innings and led 3-0, the Buckeyes broke loose on offense with a fourth-inning explosion that included eight runs on seven hits, four for extra bases. Nick Giamarusti got the scoring started when he tripled down the right field line for two runs. Mershon doubled for two more runs and Mitchell Okuley added a one-run double. The Buckeyes added four runs in the fifth on three bases-loaded walks and a bases-loaded fielder’s choice.

