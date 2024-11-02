Joseph Himon bookends touchdowns to send Northwestern past Purdue 26-20 in OT

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Joseph Himon II scored the first touchdown and the final touchdown at Purdue, leading the the Northwestern Wildcats to a 26-20 overtime victory. Himon had six carries for 78 yards and three catches for 34 yards as the Wildcats won their second Big Ten game. Jack Lausch completed 23 of 35 passes for 250 yards and the overtime score. Purdue got the ball first in overtime but passed up the chance to kick a go-ahead field goal before turning the ball over on downs when it failed to convert on fourth-and-6 from the 21-yard line. Himon scored two plays later to hand the Boilermakers their seventh straight loss.

