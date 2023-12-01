Joseph goes from villain to victor as he oversees Denver’s defensive turnaround after Miami meltdown

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph faced plenty of vitriol after the team’s historic 70-20 meltdown in Miami in September. Rather than bury or burn that tape, Joseph mines it to find ways for the Broncos to get better. Denver’s defense has fueled the team’s bounce back from a 1-5 start and at 6-5 they’re taking a winning record into December for the first time since 2016.

