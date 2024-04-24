Josef Newgarden stripped of season-opening IndyCar victory for manipulating push-to-pass system

Josef Newgarden has been stripped of his win in IndyCar’s season-opening race at St. Petersburg because Team Penske manipulated its push-to-pass system during the race, making Pato O’Ward the winner. O’Ward, who drives for McLaren, had originally finished second. Penske teammate Scott McLaughlin, who finished third, was also disqualified. Will Power, the third Penske driver, was docked 10 points. Additionally, all three entries have been fined $25,000 and will forfeit all prize money associated with the race. Newgarden, a two-time IndyCar champion and reigning Indianapolis 500 winner who is in a contract year with Penske, fell from first in points to 11th with the disqualification.

