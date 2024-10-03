Josef Martínez scores two goals to help Montreal beat Atlanta United 2-1

ATLANTA (AP) — Josef Martínez scored two goals against his former team and moved into seventh in MLS history with 115 career regular season goals and CF Montreal beat Atlanta United 2-1. Martínez tapped in a one-touch finish from point blank range that gave Montreal a 2-1 lead in the 76th minute. The 31-year-old Martínez — who scored 98 goals across six seasons with Atlanta, including a then-MLS single-season record 31 in 2018 — moved past Ante Razov (114 goals from 1996-2009). Jonathan Sirois had six saves for Montreal. Martínez opened the scoring with 43rd with a chip shot from near the penalty spot that slipped under the crossbar to give Montreal (10-12-10) a 1-0 lead. Daniel Ríos scored on a header to make it 1-1 in first-half stoppage time.

