Josef Martínez scores 2 goals in 4 minutes and CF Montreal beats the Earthquakes 3-0

MONTREAL (AP) — Josef Martínez scored two goals in four minutes, Caden Clark had a goal and an assist, and CF Montreal beat the San Jose Earthquakes 3-0. Montreal (9-12-10) extended its unbeaten run to four games (3-0-1) amid a playoff chase. Montreal improved to 37 points with three games remaining in the regular season. San Jose (5-23-3) is without a victory in its last five outings (0-4-1). Martínez opened the scoring in the 50th minute by heading in Bryce Duke’s corner kick. Then Clark played a nice ball back to the top of the box for Martínez’s 113th MLS goal. Clark made it 3-0 in the 72nd with his third goal in three games.

