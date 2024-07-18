Josef Martínez scores 2 goals as Montreal plays Red Bulls to 2-2 tie

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Josef Martínez scored two second-half goals to help CF Montreal rally for a 2-2 tie with the New York Red Bulls. Martínez capped the scoring when he converted from the penalty spot in the 81st minute.Jules-Anthony Vilsaint drew a foul in the area, conceded by Sean Nealis. After video review, Nealis was shown a red card (denial of a scoring opportunity) in the 80th minute and the Red Bulls played a man down the rest of the way. Wiki Carmona ripped a rolling shot from 25-yards out that slipped inside the post to give the Red Bulls a 1-0 lead in the 18th minute. Martínez scored in the 67th and, after and own goal by his teammate Mathieu Choinière, converted from the spot in the 81st minute.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.