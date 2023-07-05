Josef Martínez reaches 104 career goals, Inter Miami ties Crew 2-2

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Josef Martínez scored his sixth goal of the season in the 90th minute to reach 104 for his career and Inter Miami tied the Columbus Crew 2-2. Miami (5-13-2) was coming off its first draw of the season to end a seven-match losing streak. Miami had gone 28 straight regular-season matches without a draw. Martínez, who also scored in Miami’s 1-1 draw with Austin on Saturday, is tied with Dwayne De Rosario for the ninth-most goals in MLS history. Miami tied it at 1-all in the 57th when Leonardo Campana headed in a corner for his fourth goal of the season. Three of his four goals have come against Columbus.

