Josef Martinez’ goal lifts Montreal over Dallas 2-1, spoiling Dallas debut of Petar Musa

By The Associated Press
CF Montréal defender Gabriele Corbo, front left, puts his arm around teammate midfielder Josef Martinez after Martinez scored during the second half of an MLS soccer match against FC Dallas, Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/LM Otero]

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Josef Martinez scored on a breakaway in the 60th minute, lifting Montreal to a 2-1 victory over Dallas, spoiling the debut of celebrated newcomer Petar Musa of Dallas. After Ruan Gregorio Teixeira took the ball deep into the Dallas side, he slipped a pass to Martinez who beat Dallas goalie Maarten Paes to the ball and scored into the vacated net to give Montreal its 2-1 lead. The goal by Martinez was the only score of the second half. Late in the first half, Musa scored with a right-footed shot from the center of the box with an assist by Bernard Kamungo. The goal tied the score after Jules-Anthony Vilsaint had put Montreal ahead 1-0 in the 20th minute.

