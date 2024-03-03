Josef Martinez’ goal lifts Montreal over Dallas 2-1, spoiling Dallas debut of Petar Musa

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Josef Martinez scored on a breakaway in the 60th minute, lifting Montreal to a 2-1 victory over Dallas, spoiling the debut of celebrated newcomer Petar Musa of Dallas. After Ruan Gregorio Teixeira took the ball deep into the Dallas side, he slipped a pass to Martinez who beat Dallas goalie Maarten Paes to the ball and scored into the vacated net to give Montreal its 2-1 lead. The goal by Martinez was the only score of the second half. Late in the first half, Musa scored with a right-footed shot from the center of the box with an assist by Bernard Kamungo. The goal tied the score after Jules-Anthony Vilsaint had put Montreal ahead 1-0 in the 20th minute.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.