Jose Siri homers and drives in 3 runs to help Rays rout Tigers 8-0

DETROIT (AP) — Jose Siri homered and drove in three runs, Zack Littell won his second straight start and the Tampa Bay Rays routed the Detroit Tigers 8-0 on Friday night.

Littell (2-2) have up three hits and a walk in six innings.

Harold Ramírez had three hits and scored twice, and former Tiger Isaac Paredes had two hits and two RBIs. The Rays won for the fourth time in five games.

Reese Olson (1-5) took the loss, allowing four runs on five hits and three walks in five innings. The Tigers have lost seven of nine.

The Rays took a 4-0 lead with two runs in each of the first two innings.

In the first, Paredes hit a two-run double down the left-field line to score Brandon Lowe and Randy Arozarena. Ramírez led off the second with a walk and scored on Siri’s long homer to left-centerfield.

Chasen Shreve replaced Olson for the sixth, but Josh Lowe reached on third baseman Zach McKinstry’s throwing error, Ramírez and Siri singled to make it 5-0. Beau Brieske came out of the bullpen, and Christian Bethancourt and Yandy Díaz added RBI singles to make it 7-0 with no one out. Ramírez had an RBI single in the eighth.

Tigers utilityman Zack Short pitched a perfect ninth.

HELP FROM HIS DEFENSE

Littell would have allowed at least one early run if not for three spectacular plays by shortstop Wander Franco, including one to turn Javy Báezbase’s expected hit into a double play.

UP NEXT:

The teams continue their weekend series Saturday, with LHP Tarik Skubal (1-1, 4.57) starting for Detroit against RHP Aaron Civale (5-2, 2.34). ___

