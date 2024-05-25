José Ramírez starts run of 3 straight Guardians’ homers during the 4th inning vs. Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — José Ramírez and the Cleveland Guardians became the first team in the majors to hit back-to-back-to-back home runs this season during the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Angels. The three homers came with two outs and extended the Guardians’ lead to 9-2. After Andrés Giménez got aboard with a base hit, Ramírez followed with a two-run shot to center for his second homer of the game. It was the 24th multihomer game of Ramírez’s career and his first since last July. It is the first time Cleveland has had three straight homers since June 18, 2019, at Texas.

