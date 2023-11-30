Jose Perez scores 24 points to lead Arizona State to a 78-61 victory over Sam Houston

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Jose Perez scored 16 of his 24 points in the first half to help Arizona State beat Sam Houston 78-61. Jamiya Neal added 14 points for Arizona State (4-2), which shot 52% (33 of 64) from the floor. Alonzo Gaffney and Frankie Collins chipped in 12 points apiece. Perez and Neal each grabbed eight of the Sun Devils’ 42 rebounds. Arizona State never trailed and built a 38-25 halftime advantage. Damon Nicholas Jr. scored 15 points and Davon Barnes had 13 for Sam Houston (4-4).

