Jose Perdomo, 17-year-old Venezuelan shortstop, agrees to $5 million signing bonus with Braves

NEW YORK (AP) — Shortstop Jose Perdomo agreed to a $5 million bonus with the Atlanta Braves, the largest amount on the first day of the 2024 international signing period and the highest for a Venezuelan-born international amateur. Perdomo, who turned 17 on Sept. 20, was rated the No. 3 eligible prospect by MLB.com. Leo De Vries, rated the top prospect, agreed to $4.2 million with the San Diego Padres. De Vries turned 17 on Oct. 11. Vladi Miguel Guerrero, an outfielder/infielder who is a son of Hall of Fame slugger Vladimir Guerrero, agreed with the New York Mets.

