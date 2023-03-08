José Pekerman leaves role as Venezuela coach after 15 months

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — José Pekerman has left his role as Venezuela’s national team coach after being in charge for only 15 months and 10 matches. The South American country’s soccer federation says it has terminated the contracts of the 73-year-old Argentine coach and his agent Pascual Lezcano, who also worked as a director of the federation. Pekerman was appointed in November 2021 on a five-year deal by Venezuela, the only country in South America yet to play at a World Cup.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.