Jose Mourinho’s Roma holds on for 1-1 draw with Fiorentina despite ending with 9 men

ROME (AP) — Jose Mourinho’s Roma has earned a point that seemed like a victory. The Giallorossi held on with only nine men for a 1-1 draw with visiting Fiorentina in Serie A on Sunday. Roma moved up to fourth place and into the Champions League spots. That’s a significant step for a team that didn’t qualify for Europe’s elite competition during Mourinho’s first two seasons in charge. But it was a costly point for Roma as Paulo Dybala limped off with an apparent injury and Romelu Lukaku was shown a red card. Lukaku crouched down to head in a cross from Dybala five minutes in at the Stadio Olimpico. Lucas Martinez-Quarta equalized for Fiorentina.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.