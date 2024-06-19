Jose Mourinho to take Fenerbahce to Switzerland for Champions League debut with his new club

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Jose Mourinho’s Champions League debut as coach of Fenerbahce will be in Switzerland in the second qualifying round. Fenerbahce has been drawn to play Lugano with the first leg in Thun on July 23 or 24. The return game is in Istanbul the following week between teams who finished second in their national leagues. Mourinho was hired this month on an $11 million salary to win Fenerbahce’s first Turkish league title since 2014. His first competitive game should be in the Champions League. The storied Istanbul club must advance through three qualifying rounds to reach the revamped 36-team league stage.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.