Jose Mourinho set to earn over $11 million a year as coach of Fenerbahce in Turkey

ISTANBUL (AP) — Fenerbahce says new coach Jose Mourinho is set to earn 10.5 million euros a year in salary after he agreed on a two-year contract. Fenerbahce has revealed the figures in a declaration to inform the stock market on Wednesday. The storied Turkish club presented Mourinho to thousands of fans at its stadium three days ago. There was no mention of the size of any bonuses in Mourinho’s contract.

