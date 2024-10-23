Jose Mourinho: Man United’s a Europa League favorite and should not be afraid of Fenerbahce

ISTANBUL (AP) — Fenerbahce coach Jose Mourinho believes Thursday’s opponent Manchester United is one of the two favorites to lift the Europa League crown. He says, “If I have to say now which are the two biggest candidates to win the Europa League, I think it’s easy. Manchester United and Tottenham.” Mourinho led United to the title in 2017 during his two-year stint with the club. Fenerbahce has four points from the opening two games in the competition while United was held to two draws. United is also down in 12th place in the Premier League but Mourinho says the team is “better than results are showing.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.