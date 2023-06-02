José Mourinho charged by UEFA for verbally abusing referee at Europa League final

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — José Mourinho has been charged by UEFA after being filmed aggressively cursing at the English match referee in a stadium garage after the Europa League final. UEFA says the Roma coach is charged for “insulting / abusive language against a match official” after losing to Sevilla in Budapest this week. Footage circulated Thursday of Mourinho approaching referee Anthony Taylor in the garage and calling him a “disgrace” with an expletive. Taylor and his family were later harassed and verbally abused by Roma fans at the airport in Budapest.

