José Mourinho banned by UEFA from 4 European games for verbally abusing referee in stadium garage

GENEVA (AP) — José Mourinho has been banned by UEFA from four European games for verbally using the Europa League final referee in a stadium garage after Roma lost to Sevilla. Footage circulated after the May 31 final of Mourinho approaching English referee Anthony Taylor in the garage in Budapest. He called Taylor a “disgrace” with an expletive. Roma lost a penalty shootout to Sevilla after a 1-1 draw. It was the Italian club’s last chance to qualify for the Champions League next season. Mourinho is set to serve his ban in the Europa League group stage next season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.