José DeLeón, MLB pitcher for 13 seasons, dies at age 63

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — José DeLeón, a major league pitcher for 13 seasons who led the National League in strikeouts for the St. Louis Cardinals in 1989, has died. He was 63. Los Leones del Escogido, DeLeón’s team in the Dominican Winter League, said he died Sunday evening at a hospital in Santo Domingo. The team said DeLeón had health issues without giving further information. DeLeón was 86-119 with a 3.76 ERA in 264 starts and 151 relief appearances from 1983-95.

