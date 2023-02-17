José Alvarado, Phillies agree to $22 million, 3-year deal

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Reliever José Alvarado and the Philadelphia Phillies agreed to a $22 million, three-year contract, superseding a $3.45 million, one-year deal reached a week earlier that avoided salary arbitration. Alvarado gets a $50,000 signing bonus and a $3.45 million salary this year, then receives $9 million in each of the following two seasons. The Phillies have a $9 million option for 2026 with a $500,000 buyout. A 27-year-old left-hander, Alvarado would have been eligible for free agency after this season. He went 4-2 with a 3.18 ERA and two saves in 59 relief appearances last year.

