José Altuve wanted to be with the Houston Astros for life, achieves goal with contract through 2029

HOUSTON (AP) — Ten months from free agency, José Altuve knew what he wanted. He says: “Houston is my home.” He achieved his goal to remain with the Astros, agreeing to a contract that will pay $125 million from 2025-29, when he will be 39. An eight-time All-Star, two-time World Series champion and the 2017 AL MVP, Altuve had started to discuss free agency last year with wife Nina. Houston Mayor John Whitmire declared Wednesday Jose Altuve Day, with the date, 2/7, matching Altuve’s jersey number. More than a dozen of Altuve’s teammates and coaches attended the news conference.

