Jose Altuve placed on injured list by Astros with left oblique discomfort

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Astros star second baseman Jose Altuve has been placed on the 10-day injured list with left oblique discomfort. Altuve sat out the last two games after he was injured during batting practice before Tuesday’s game. Astros general manager Dana Brown said Wednesday the team didn’t believe the injury was serious but he didn’t expect him back before next week’s All-Star break. The move made Thursday is retroactive to Tuesday. Altuve missed four games in early June with a right oblique injury.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.