Jose Altuve exits game against Marlins after fouling pitch off his shin in 1st inning

MIAMI (AP) — Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve left Tuesday’s game against the Miami Marlins after fouling the first pitch he saw off his left shin. Altuve limped around the plate for a couple minutes before finishing the at-bat. He reached on an infield single before Alex Bregman grounded into a double play in the next at-bat. Altuve entered the game four hits away from 2,000 for his career. He now needs just three more to reach the milestone. Mauricio Dubon replaced him at second base in the scoreless game.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.