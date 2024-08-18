Jose Altuve drives in 2 as Astros down White Sox 6-1

HOUSTON (AP) — Jose Altuve drove in a pair of runs, Yainer Diaz registered his team-leading 68th RBI, Hunter Brown struck out six and the Houston Astros defeated the Chicago White Sox 6-1 on Saturday night.

Brown registered his ninth-straight quality start as he allowed one run over seven innings.

“He knows that he’s a guy we’re going to rely on, and he’s a guy that we want to go deep into games,” Astros manager Joe Espada said. “He knows he’s got ‘A’ stuff.”

Brown has registered 13 straight starts where he has gone six or more innings for Houston. It is only the second time this season he has gone seven innings.

This marks his 11th win of the year, tying a career high, and Brown is 10-2 with a 2.33 ERA in his 14 starts since June 1. His 10 winning decisions in that span is a major league best.

“When you’re having success, it feels good,” Brown said.

Trailing 1-0, the Astros (66-56) broke through with a three-run inning against White Sox starter Chris Flexen in the third. Flexen had set down the first seven batters he faced before rookie Shay Whitcomb doubled for his first major league hit.

“I was pretty relaxed, honestly,” Whitcomb said. “That was a good one.”

Whitcomb finished 2 for 3 with a double, walk and a run scored in his major league debut. He is the 53rd player in Astros history to record a hit in their first career plate appearance.

Whitcomb and Mauricio Dubón came in to score on Altuve’s two-run single to center field. Houston tacked on another run as Yordan Alvarez drove in Altuve for his 66th RBI with a single to left field.

Houston extended its lead in the fourth on Dubón’s sacrifice fly, making it 4-1.

Flexen (2-12) gave up four runs on seven hits, walked one and struck out one in four innings. He is 0-9 over his last 18 starts for the White Sox (30-94), of which they have won none.

“It’s frustrating especially not being able to go deep in the games,” Flexen said. “You continue to battle and try to put together solid outings and you don’t. That’s the most frustrating part.”

Gavin Sheets provided the only offense for the White Sox, who were eliminated from playoff contention.

In the seventh, Diaz drove in Altuve on an infield single. Altuve finished 2 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Since July 24, Diaz is batting .360 with 16 RBIs.

The Astros added another in the eighth on an errant pickoff attempt by Gus Varland which sailed over first baseman Andrew Vaughn’s glove and allowed Jake Meyers to trot in from third, making it 6-1.

“They pitched good, and we didn’t get the big hits when we needed,” Chicago White Sox interim manager Grady Sizemore said. “We got some hard outs right at guys, they got a lot of cheap hits, and they swung the bats well, too. Sometimes it goes that way.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: RHP Steven Wilson (lower back strain) was placed on the 15-day injured list … RHP Mike Clevinger (neck surgery) was transferred to the 60-day injured list.

Astros: RHP Ryan Pressly (lower back strain) was placed on the 15-day injured list. Astros manager Joe Espada said he doesn’t believe it is a serious injury … OF Kyle Tucker (right shin contusion) took live batting practice on the field on Saturday afternoon. … 3B Alex Bregman missed his second-straight game due to elbow soreness.

UP NEXT

Houston LHP Framber Valdez (12-5, 3.38 ERA) is set to face White Sox LHP Ky Bush (0-1, 5.19 ERA) on Sunday afternoon in the series finale.

