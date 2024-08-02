Joris Daudet leads a dominant French sweep of Olympic podium in BMX racing at the Paris Games

MONTIGNY-LE-BRETONNEUX, France (AP) — Joris Daudet led a French sweep of the Olympic podium in BMX racing, getting chased across the finish line by Sylvain Andre and Romain Mahieu to complete a dominant two-day performance just outside of Paris. The only rider who had a shot at breaking up the French grasp of the podium was Cedric Butti of Switzerland, but he was held off by Mahieu at the finish line. The three riders from the home nation then ran back onto the track together, where Andre chucked his bike in celebration and all three of them threw their arms up in victory. Cameron Wood of the U.S. finished fifth in his Olympic debut.

