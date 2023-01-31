Jorginho joins Premier League leader Arsenal from Chelsea

By The Associated Press
Chelsea's Jorginho shots the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Chelsea at the Craven Cottage stadium in London Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alastair Grant]

LONDON (AP) — Italy international Jorginho has joined Arsenal from Chelsea for a reported 12 million pounds ($14.75 million). It is a deadline-day move that gives the Premier League leaders an extra option in midfield in their bid to win a first top-flight title since 2004. Arsenal made a late move in the transfer window to strengthen its central-midfield department. Mohamed Elneny is a backup to first-choice holding midfielder Thomas Partey and has been ruled out for a lengthy period because of injury. Jorginho helped Italy win the European Championship in 2021. He spent 4 1/2 years at Chelsea after joining from Napoli. He was no longer a regular player at Chelsea under manager Graham Potter.

