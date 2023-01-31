Jorginho joins Premier League leader Arsenal from Chelsea

LONDON (AP) — Italy international Jorginho has joined Arsenal from Chelsea for a reported 12 million pounds ($14.75 million). It is a deadline-day move that gives the Premier League leaders an extra option in midfield in their bid to win a first top-flight title since 2004. Arsenal made a late move in the transfer window to strengthen its central-midfield department. Mohamed Elneny is a backup to first-choice holding midfielder Thomas Partey and has been ruled out for a lengthy period because of injury. Jorginho helped Italy win the European Championship in 2021. He spent 4 1/2 years at Chelsea after joining from Napoli. He was no longer a regular player at Chelsea under manager Graham Potter.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.