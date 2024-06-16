Jorge Soler’s 3-run homer keys a 9-run inning that leads the Giants past the Angels 13-6

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jorge Soler hit a three-run homer in San Francisco’s nine-run fourth inning and the Giants beat the Los Angeles Angels 13-6 on Sunday to avoid a three-game sweep.

The Giants’ struggling bats woke up in big fashion in the fourth inning to turn a 2-0 deficit into a big lead in a bullpen game for both teams. That gave 29-year-old Spencer Bivens the victory in his long-awaited debut in the majors.

Jose Suarez (1-2) faced five batters in the fourth and didn’t retire any of them, getting replaced after allowing back-to-back two-run doubles to Thairo Estrada and Brett Wisely.

Matt Chapman added a run-scoring infield single before Soler broke the game open off Hunter Strickland with his eighth homer of the season to make it 8-2. Austin Slater added an RBI single to cap San Francisco’s most productive inning at home since scoring 10 runs in the fourth inning against Pittsburgh on Sept. 7, 2008.

Bivens was the beneficiary of the big inning after getting called up from Triple-A Sacramento earlier in the day to replace the injured Kyle Harrison. Bivens began his professional career in France and was toiling in the independent leagues before getting signed by the Giants two years ago.

He made it to the big leagues 12 days before his 30th birthday and pitched three innings in relief of Erik Miller. He allowed just one hit, a solo homer by Nolan Schanuel, and struck out four batters to get the win.

Austin Slater hit a solo homer in the seventh for San Francisco.

The Angels scored four runs in the ninth against closer Camilo Doval.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: 3B Luis Rengifo left in the fourth inning with a bruised left wrist after getting hit by Chapman’s hard grounder that went for an RBI infield single in the fourth inning. … 2B Brandon Drury (hamstring) and 1B Miguel Sano (knee) could return from rehab stints this week.

Giants: Harrison was placed on the injured list after rolling his right ankle working out in the weight room on Saturday. Manager Bob Melvin had no timeline for his return. … LHP Blake Snell (left groin) will have a three-inning bullpen session on Tuesday. … 1B Lamonte Wade (hamstring) will travel with the team on the upcoming road trip but is unlikely to be able to return in time to play Thursday when the Giants play St. Louis in Birmingham, Alabama, at Rickwood Field, where Willie Mays played in the Negro leagues.

UP NEXT

Angels: Los Angeles returns home Monday to open a three-game series against Milwaukee with Jose Soriano (4-5, 3.48 ERA) starting against Carlos Rodriguez (0-1, 4.91).

Giants: San Francisco begins a six-game road trip in Chicago against the Cubs. San Francisco hasn’t announced a starter for the opener on Monday. Javier Assad (4-2, 2.81) starts for Chicago.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.