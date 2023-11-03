Jorge Soler opts out of Marlins contract to become free agent, gives up $13 million salary

MIAMI (AP) — Outfielder Jorge Soler opted out of the final year of his contract with the Miami Marlins to become a free agent, giving up a $13 million salary for 2024. The 31-year-old Cuban agreed before the 2022 season to a three-year contract guaranteeing $36 million. Soler hit .269 with 36 homers and 75 RBIs this year, becoming a first-time All-Star. This was his best season since he had an American League-high 48 homers and 117 RBIs for Kansas City in 2019. A 10-year big league veteran, Soler has a .243 career average, 170 homers and 452 RBIs.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.