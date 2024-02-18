Jorge Soler and San Francisco Giants finalize $42 million, 3-year contact

By The Associated Press
FILE - Miami Marlins' Jorge Soler celebrates after hitting a home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, in San Diego. Free agent outfielder Jorge Soler has agreed to a $42 million, three-year contract with the San Francisco Giants, according to a person with direct knowledge of the negotiations. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gregory Bull]

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Jorge Soler and the San Francisco Giants have finalized a $42 million, three-year contract. The Cuban outfielder and designated hitter gets a $9 million signing bonus and salaries of $7 million this year and $13 million in each of the following two seasons. Soler, who turns 32 on Feb. 25, was a first-time All-Star last season with Miami. He played 137 games for Miami last season, batting .250 with 36 home runs and 75 RBIs. He spent 102 games as DH and 32 in right field.

