Jorge Soler and San Francisco Giants finalize $42 million, 3-year contact

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Jorge Soler and the San Francisco Giants have finalized a $42 million, three-year contract. The Cuban outfielder and designated hitter gets a $9 million signing bonus and salaries of $7 million this year and $13 million in each of the following two seasons. Soler, who turns 32 on Feb. 25, was a first-time All-Star last season with Miami. He played 137 games for Miami last season, batting .250 with 36 home runs and 75 RBIs. He spent 102 games as DH and 32 in right field.

