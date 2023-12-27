Jorge Fossati hired as Peru’s coach amid poor start to World Cup qualifying

Jorge Fossati has been hired as Peru’s national soccer team coach. He replaces Juan Reynoso, who was fired two weeks ago amid a poor campaign in World Cup qualifying. Fossati, a 71-year-old Uruguayan, takes over Peru after a successful stint at Lima-based club Universitario, which won the Peruvian league title this season after a 9-year drought. Peru sits at the bottom of the 10-team round-robin competition for spots at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada with only two points after six matches.

